Ambasada SUA, UVT și BJT vă invite la Zilele Documentarului American, la Timișoara

Ambasada Statelor Unite ale Americii la București și Biblioteca Județeană Timiș „Sorin Titel” vă invite, vineri, 7 aprilie 2023, la ora 11:00, la o întălnire cu Julia Hoppock, regizor și producător de film documentar.

Întâlnirea este prilejuită de prezentarea filmului The Social Dilemma. Eveniumentul, care se vrea un dialog viu și aplicat, va avea loc la sediul Bibliotecii Județene Timiș „Sorin Titel”, Piața Libertății nr. 3, et II, sala American Corner – spune Tudor Crețu, directorul BJT.

De asemenea, în 6 și 7 aprilie, Universitatea de Vest Timișoara UVT vă invită la Zilele Documentarului American

Invitată specială: Julia Hoppock, regizor, producător, reprezentantă a echipei filmului „The Social Dilemma”.

Julia este o cineastă cu 15 ani de experiență în realizarea filmelor documentare, jurnalism și activități în sectorul nonprofit. Ea a petrecut acest timp descoperind, prezentând, scriind și producând filme în care se regăsesc probleme sociale de actualitate.

Înainte de Exposure Labs, Julia a lucrat la The Pew Charitable Trusts, producând videoclipuri pentru a avansa inițiative de conservare a mediului și de sănătate publică. Ea și-a început cariera în domeniul știrilor, scriind și producând la ABC News și POLITICO.

PROGRAM:

Ziua 1

16.30-17 – Opening/Intro

17-18.35 – Film: The Social Dilemma

Regizor: Jeff Orlowski-Yang

Reprezentant: Julia Hoppock

Durată: 94 minute

18.35-19 – Sesiune Q&A cu Julia Hoppock

19.15-21- Film: The Antidote

Regizor: Kahane Cooperman, John Hoffman

Durată: 102 minute

ZIUA 2

16:00 – Film: $AVVY

Regizor: Robin Hauser

Durată: 60 minute

17:15 – Film: Trust Me

Regizor: Roko Belic

Reprezentanți: Rosemary Smith, Joe Phelps

Durată: 91 minute

19:00 – Film: TINA

Regizori: Daniel Lindsay, T.J. Martin

Durată: 119 minute

Vă așteptăm! Îndeamnă CSAM – Centrul de Studii Americane/ American Studies Center LIT/ UVT

Julia Hoppock – Creative Director/Video Director/Producer

Digital Strategist and Producer

Script writer

Specialist in website redesign, with focus on content creation, distribution strategies, social media, podcasts, blogging, crowdfunding, pitching and strategic partnerships.

Director of Partnerships + Impact | The Social Dilemma for Exposure Labs Graphic

As a Partnerships Director for the Tech Program of Exposure Labs, Julia has leveraged the power of storytelling to help advance the tech reform movement. Julia is a filmmaker and campaign strategist with 15 years of storytelling experience in documentary film, journalism, and the nonprofit sector. She has spent her career finding, pitching, writing, and producing stories that connect audiences to the issues that impact their lives. Prior to Exposure Labs, Julia worked at The Pew Charitable Trusts, producing videos to advance environmental conservation and public health initiatives. She started her career in the news, writing and producing at ABC News and POLITICO.

Managed the impact campaign for The Social Dilemma, which won two Emmys and a Webby Impact award. Built partnerships and managed relationships with VIP stakeholders including policymakers, funders, and celebrities. Oversaw the early stages of development for short-form campaign videos, including story concepting, story sourcing, and producing creative briefs.

Writes scripts and produces radio edits for clients ranging from universities to artists. Develops story concepts.

Conceived and directed videos and photos that helped protect environment. Managed teams to bring documentaries, live-action series, animated explainers, and social media videos from concept to launch.

Directed, budgeted, and scheduled photo and video shoots around the world with wide-ranging budgets.

Coordinated teams on creative campaigns that included video, photography, social content, digital content, and print materials.

Oversaw weekend Web coverage for the politics section of abcnews.com during the 2008 presidential campaign, assigning stories and writing articles featured on abcnews.com, The Huffington Post, and The Drudge Report.

THE SOCIAL DILEMMA

Filmmaker: Jeff Orlowski-Yang

Representative: Julia Hoppock (Director of Partnerships – Exposure Labs)

Runtime: 94 min

Synopsis: Discover what’s hiding on the other side of your screen. We tweet, we like, and we share— but what are the consequences of our growing dependence on social media? This documentary-drama hybrid reveals how social media is reprogramming civilization with tech experts sounding the alarm on their own creations.

ECA Cultural Programs Division (The U.S. Department of State) manages American Film Showcase program in close collaboration with implementing partner, the University of Southern California’s (USC) School of Cinematic Arts, one of the world’s leading film institutions. AFS supports the exchange of U.S. films, filmmakers, and film experts to engage targeted audiences of emerging voices and established opinion leaders in support of foreign policy priorities, including STEM education, climate crisis, disability rights, disinformation, diversity and inclusion, entrepreneurship, freedom of expression, human rights, women’s empowerment, and youth engagement.

