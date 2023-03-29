Analog Mania XI Opening Weekend, la Timișoara va avea loc, în 01/04 ∣ opening day 1, la Casa Tineretului, str. Arieș, nr.19, iar la ora 16:00 se va desfășura ∣ guided tour ∣ meet the artists

La ora 17:00 ∣ Linda Saskia Menczel ∣ CODA ∣ live concert

Trio Cosmin Rafael Balean [RO] / Echoes from Ararat: Cosmin Rafael Balean – duduk, tavșvi, Cristina Struța – piano, sculpture, Ana Maria Stanoia – soprano.

18:00 ∣ plattenbau crew [AT] ∣ live performance. 19:00 ∣ Chris Janka [AT] ∣ Totally Mechanized Midi Orchestra ∣ live performance

Analog Mania is part of the Analogic Trail project organized by the Timiș County Youth Foundation (FITT), the Cultural Ambulance and the artist Emil Kindlein and is financed by the Timișoara City Hall through the Project Center.

Comentarii

comentarii