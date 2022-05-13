Valentin Ionescu: Cum ne poate ajuta INDE MBA în carieră

Profesorul asociat INDE MBA – dl. Valentin Ionescu, a declarat:

„INDE MBA este un amestec perfect de îmbunătățire a cunoștințelor despre managementul afacerilor, precum și de a asigura dezvoltarea abilităților și creșterea personală, împingând astfel limitele fiecăruia dintre noi și devenind cea mai bună versiune a noastră. Construirea unui curriculum puternic este singura modalitate de a excela și de a profita la maximum de experiența INDE MBA.

Au început înscrierile pentru Programul de Mba Executiv INDE româno-francez – hibrid și în campus.

Programul este predat integral în limba engleză, cu o dublă diplomă de la Universitatea de Studii Economice din București (ASE) și Conservatorul Național de Arte și Métiers (CNAM) Paris”.

For admission to the Romanian-French INDE Professional EMBA program, the following steps must be followed:

Step 1: Enrolment for Admission (2nd of May 2022 – 20th of September 2022)

A scanned copy of the enrolment file will be sent to the following email addresses: cornelia.spanu@bbs.ase.ro and/or inde@ase.ro.

Step 2: The pre-selection of eligible candidates (15th of June 2022 – first round and 20th of September 2022 – the second round for the remaining available places)

The list of eligible candidates for the interview, who are selected on the basis of the enrolment file, will be displayed.

Step 3: Interviewing the pre-selected candidates (June 2022 – first round and September 2022 – second round for the remaining available places)

Interviews with the pre-selected candidates will take place.

Step 4: The announcement of successful candidates

The lists of candidates who are successful, unsuccessful, or on the waiting list will be displayed on the notice board and on the website at www.inde.ro, in alphabetical order, within 24 hours from the end of the interview.

Bank account ASE – Romanian-French INDE Professional EMBA Program

All the taxes will be paid through a bank account or at the Postal offices in the following bank account:

Beneficiary: ASE

Fiscal code: 4433775

IBAN Account: RO35 TREZ 7012 0F33 0500 XXXX

Trezoreria Statului Sector 1 – București / State Treasury, County 1, Bucharest

Details: Romanian-French Professional EMBA Program

