Bilanț alarmant! 981 de cadre medicale din România, afectate de coronavirus. 31 sunt în Timiș

Numărul cazurilor de personal medical infectat cu noul coronavirus a ajuns la 981, conform raportărilor primite de către Institutul National de Sănătate Publică din teritoriu.

Raportare pe județe:

Alba total 18

Arad total 53

București total 131

Bacău total 5

Bihor total 2

Bistrița-Năsăud total 5

Brăila total 1

Botoșani total 9

Brașov total 27

Cluj total 15

Caraș-Severin total 1

Constanța total 2

Covasna total 9

Dâmbovița total 3

Dolj total 1

Galați total 34

Giurgiu total 10

Hunedoara total 37

Harghita total 1

Ilfov total 2

Ialomița total 1

Iași total 13

Mehedinți total 3

Neamț total 8

Prahova total 1

Sibiu total 11

Satu Mare total 2

Suceava total 462

Timiș total 31

Teleorman total 15

Vâlcea total 1

Vrancea total 67

